@FlyerHoops

University of Dayton forward DaRon Homes II was the 22nd overall selection in Wednesday night's NBA draft. Holmes was selected by the Phoenix Suns, who traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

The three-time Dayton White Allen Most Valuable Player is the fourth Flyer drafted in the last seven years, and was the only player drafted from the Atlantic 10. The A-10 has had a draft pick in the last five drafts. Holmes joins active NBA Flyers Obi Toppin of the Indiana Pacers (lottery pick in 2020) and Toumani Camara of the Portland Trailblazers (drafted in 2023).

Dayton's second-ever consensus All-American, Holmes was named to six All-America teams. He was named a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press, the NABC and The Sporting News, and a Third Team All-American by the USBWA, ESPN.com and Field of 68.

The junior from Goodyear, Ariz. was Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He was the only player named First Team All-Atlantic 10 and to the league's All-Defensive Team.

Holmes led UD in scoring (20.4), rebounding (8.5), FG% (.544, 217-399) and blocked shots (68 of the team's 129). He was also third on the team in steals (31), assists (86) and 3-pt. FG% (.386, 32-83).

He led the A-10 in scoring and rebounding, and was the only player in the conference's top 10 in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and FG%.

Holmes is the Dayton career record holder in blocked shots (215) and dunks (241). He finished 11th in career scoring at UD (1,745 points) and sixth in career FG% (.588, 630-1071).

Holmes is the fifth Flyer to be an NBA first round draft pick, following in the footsteps of John Horan in 1955 to the Ft. Wayne Pistons, the Paxsons – Jim the father in 1956 to the Minneapolis Lakers and Jim the son in 1979 to the Portland Trailblazers – and Toppin to the New York Knicks in 2020.

He is the 51st Flyer draftee taken in the NBA and ABA drafts.

He is also the fifth Flyer drafted by the Suns. Three UD Hall of Famers -- Dan Sadlier (1969), Damon Goodwin (1986) and Negele Knight (1990) were the first three, and Camara was selected in last year’s draft.

This is the first time UD has had players taken in consecutive drafts since Sedric Toney (Atlanta Hawks, 3rd round) in 1985, and Dave Colbert (Boston Celtics, 3rd round) and Goodwin (Suns, 7th round) in 1986.

Holmes will be the first Dayton player to play for the Nuggets.



