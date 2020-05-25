@FlyerHoops

Elijah Weaver picks Dayton
Anthony Grant has been patient this spring, being very particular in who he wanted to bring into his program. Grant’s patience was rewarded today as he landed the point guard they coveted when USC transfer Elijah Weaver committed to the Flyers.
Weaver is a 6-6, 210-pound point guard that was rated a four star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked 58th in the final 2018 Rivals150 rankings.
Elijah made the announcement this afternoon live on his Intagram feed.
