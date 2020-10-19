FlyerHoops - Emerging prospect excited about Dayton

One player that was recently added to Dayton’s hot board is excited about the Flyers. FlyerHoops caught up with his coach to talk about the emerging prospect.

Mustapha Amzil is a 6-10, 215-pound forward out of First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pennsylvania. During the 2019 European Championships, he averaged 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. His high was a 26-point, nine rebound effort against Greece in the Round of 16.

He came over from Finland a couple weeks ago and has seen his recruitment blow up in virtually no time at all.

“He’s only been here for like 11 days,” First Love coach Khayree Wilson said. “I expected it to kind of be like this, but not so soon.”

Amzil has already received offers from Dayton, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, and St. John’s.

“As soon as he got here, we had some film from Finland we started sending out (to college coaches),” Wilson explained. “As well as video from some practices and workouts that we did since we couldn’t have college coaches come in. Couple that with our reputation over the past six years, this is one of those situations where college coaches have to kind of rely on us and have trust in us as well.”

They have already had full staff Zoom calls with Dayton, Oklahoma State, and St. John’s. Pitt was scheduled to meet with him virtually this morning.

“He's exceeded my expectations since coming over here,” he said. “I had heard he couldn’t really shoot because last summer, he didn’t shoot it well at the Euro Championships. His ability to shoot and his toughness have really exceeded my expectations. International kids can be tough with other international kids, but how is that going to translate here in America?

"I also didn’t expect his basketball IQ to be some high with him being such a big kid. Not too many kids that are 6-10 can do the things that he can do fluently and naturally like he does. His feel for the game and will to want to win has impressed me. He’s really unselfish even though he’s really good.”

The Flyers are very high on his list at this point with a couple Zoom calls taking place between the two already.

“He loves Dayton actually,” Wilson noted. “They were in contact with him before he even got in the states. Once he got here, they kind of stamped it and said he is legit, let’s go all in on him. He’s excited about them. I know he talks to the coaches almost every other day so they are showing him what being a priority recruit looks like.”

First Love’s schedule is still up in the air, but they are likely going to start the last weekend in November or the first week in December. Amzil is hoping to take some official visits after the new year if the NCAA allows them and will likely be a spring decision.

