Florida forward hearing from Dayton
Dayton has been building recruiting momentum in the state of Florida, a place that Anthony Grant called home for many years. They are showing interest in one of the state’s best frontcourt players.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news