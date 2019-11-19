News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 20:15:41 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyer pound Omaha, 93-68

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

With Maui on the horizon, it would have been easy for Dayton to look past Omaha on Tuesday. Instead, they left no doubt in putting away the Mavs early and coasting to a win.The Flyers used a 17-2 r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}