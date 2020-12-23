FlyerHoops - FlyerHoops Predictions

With the uncertainty of games in the non-conference, FlyerHoops opted to not make predictions for the full schedule this. Instead, we'll focus on the conference schedule as most of those games will likely be played even if COVID postpones the original date.

FlyerHoops Predicts a 12-6 mark, dropping a couple home games along the way. There's still a lot of uncertainty heading into these predictions-- What kind of impact will Elijah Weaver, Koby Brea, and Mustapha Amzil have on Atlantic 10 play? With the vaccination now available, will we be able to see a significant increase in fans by the end of the season, enough to provide a homecourt advantage? A lot of moving parts, we did our best to play the hand we were dealt.