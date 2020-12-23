 FlyerHoops - FlyerHoops Predictions
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-23 08:03:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

FlyerHoops Predictions

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

With the uncertainty of games in the non-conference, FlyerHoops opted to not make predictions for the full schedule this. Instead, we'll focus on the conference schedule as most of those games will likely be played even if COVID postpones the original date.

FlyerHoops 2020-2021 A10 Predictions
Date Opponent Result

12/30/2020

La Salle

W

1/2/2021

George Mason

W

1/5/2021

at Fordham

W

1/8/2021

at Davidson

L

1/13/2021

Duquesne

W

1/17/2021

at George Washington

W

1/20/2021

George Washington

W

1/23/2021

at VCU

L

1/26/2021

at Saint Louis

L

1/30/2021

Rhode Island

W

2/2/2021

at Duquesne

W

2/5/2021

Richmond

L

2/9/2021

at UMass

W

2/13/2021

Saint Joseph's

W

2/16/2021

at Rhode Island

L

2/19/2021

Saint Louis

L

2/28/2021

at St. Bonaventure

W

3/3/2021

VCU

W

12-6

FlyerHoops Predicts a 12-6 mark, dropping a couple home games along the way. There's still a lot of uncertainty heading into these predictions-- What kind of impact will Elijah Weaver, Koby Brea, and Mustapha Amzil have on Atlantic 10 play? With the vaccination now available, will we be able to see a significant increase in fans by the end of the season, enough to provide a homecourt advantage? A lot of moving parts, we did our best to play the hand we were dealt.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}