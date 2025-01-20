Flyers look for first road win on Tuesday

Dayton got their first win of 2025 in their last outing and are looking to pick up their first road win of the season at Duquesne on Tuesday.

Both teams enter on opposite ends of the spectrum with Duquesne winning seven of their last eight and Dayton winners in just one of their last four.

After starting out the season 0-6, the Dukes are now 9-9 (4-1 A10) on the season. They pounded St. Bonaventure by 18 points in their last time out.

Senior guard Tre Dinkins III is the only double figure scorer for the Dukes, averaging 11.3 points a game. The Canisius transfer is shooting 36.4% from the perimeter. He’s struggling from the arc since the start of A10 play though.

Maximus Edwards came off the bench against Bona and scored a game-high 17 points in the blowout. He’s one of four Dukes players to average double figures in conference play.

Jahsean Corbett is averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds during A10 play, logging more than 30 minutes a game.

Cameron Crowford has become a sniper for first year head coach Dru Joyce, knocking down 12-22 from three and scoring 10.6 points per game against league opponents.

David Dixon adds 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in starting one of the five conference matchups.

Jakub Necas (5.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg) and Halil Barre (2.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg) have both started all four conference games they’ve appeared in.

Matus Hronsky (5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Kareem Rozier (4.8 ppg, 35.7% 3PT), and Eli Wilborn (3.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg) are all a part of the regular rotation.

In the five conference games, Duquesne is averaging over 74 points a game, nearly 17 assists, 35.8% from three, and over 36 rebounds. Needless to say, this is not the same Dukes team they were in November. Tuesday will be another tough test for the Flyers, who are trying to get back to their feet.

Tuesday’s game from UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.