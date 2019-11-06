FlyerHoops Predictions
FlyerHoops has correctly predicted Dayton's overall win-loss in three of the past six seasons, but Anthony Grant's bunch exceeded last year's expectations? Optimism is high in Flyer Nation, how man...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news