@FlyerHoops

The Dayton basketball program has been active the past couple of weeks with official visits. They currently have a top rated international point guard on campus.

Vasean Allette is a 6-3, 180-pound point guard out of United Scholastic Academy in Ontario, Canada. He’s rated a three-star prospect that exploded this summer.

“I’m a bucket, that’s really the best way to describe me,” he told Rivals.com last month. “I just have to keep getting bigger.”

His top 10 released in August included Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Dayton, DePaul, Georgia Tech, SMU, St. John’s, UCSB, and VCU.

He has already visited both Arizona State and Georgia Tech. He began an official visit to the University of Dayton on Monday. James Kane, the Point Guard guru, is heading up Allette’s recruitment for the Flyers.