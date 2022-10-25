Flyers being active with official visits
The Dayton basketball program has been active the past couple of weeks with official visits. They currently have a top rated international point guard on campus.
Vasean Allette is a 6-3, 180-pound point guard out of United Scholastic Academy in Ontario, Canada. He’s rated a three-star prospect that exploded this summer.
“I’m a bucket, that’s really the best way to describe me,” he told Rivals.com last month. “I just have to keep getting bigger.”
His top 10 released in August included Arizona State, Boston College, Buffalo, Dayton, DePaul, Georgia Tech, SMU, St. John’s, UCSB, and VCU.
He has already visited both Arizona State and Georgia Tech. He began an official visit to the University of Dayton on Monday. James Kane, the Point Guard guru, is heading up Allette’s recruitment for the Flyers.
A little more than a week ago, the Flyers hosted small forward Jaiun Simon out of Pebblebrook, Georgia. There was talk that maybe the Flyers were waiting on Allette before making a decision with Simon. That is definitely not the case. Dayton, I’m told, loves both players and would take both immediately.
The visit with Simon was said to have gone extremely well and there are rumors that he may have silently verballed to the Flyers shortly after his visit.
In fact, it’s likely what pushed South Florida to get a commitment from small forward Tyler Ringgold on Monday.
This Dayton coaching staff has always been very selective in who they bring on campus for an official visit. It seems that’s the case with both Simon and Allette. These could be two huge additions to the 2023 recruiting class.
We’ll continue to follow both Jaiun Simon and Vasean Allette’s recruitment. Stay tuned to FlyerHoops, the best in Dayton basketball recruiting coverage.