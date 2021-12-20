Flyers close non-conference with Southern
The Dayton Flyers will close out the non-conference slate on Tuesday when the Southern Jaguars travel to UD Arena.Southern brings with them a 6-6 mark, but something the Flyers don’t have. Southern...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news