FlyerHoops - Flyers contacted 2022 Midwest wing

Flyers contacted 2022 Midwest wing
Dayton’s coaches have made sure that they are in the hunt for top prospects all over the country, including their neighboring states.Javaughn Hannah is a 6-4, 200-pound wing out of Mount Clemens Hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news