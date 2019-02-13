Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 16:40:33 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers continue to pursue McNeil

Fwflollobm3faeblp7cx
Aaron Lewis
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The Dayton Flyers have been recruiting Sean McNeil since the beginning of the season and continue to do so despite not having a scholarship available at the time.Sean McNeil is a 6-4 guard at Sincl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}