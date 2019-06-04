@FlyerHoops

Flyers could make staff addition
The University of Dayton basketball team didn't host a recruit over the weekend, but did host someone on campus.The Flyers instead hosted an up-and-coming graduate assistant candidate that has caug...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news