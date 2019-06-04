News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 06:59:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flyers could make staff addition

Zgovdhivcnckrywao5hi
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The University of Dayton basketball team didn't host a recruit over the weekend, but did host someone on campus.The Flyers instead hosted an up-and-coming graduate assistant candidate that has caug...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}