Flyers dominate VCU, 82-52
VCU was wounded with star Vince Williams Jr. out with an injury, and Dayton circled the Rams like sharks smelling blood. It was all Flyers as they came away with a dominant 82-52 win at Richmond on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news