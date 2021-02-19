Flyers drill Saint Louis, 76-53
After a second half collapse on Tuesday at Rhode Island, Dayton was full throttle for 40 minutes on Friday in a 23-point win over Saint Louis.Dayton rode the emotion of honoring five seniors on Fri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news