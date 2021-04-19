Flyers eyeing a guard transfer
The Dayton Flyers are looking to possibly add another player in the backcourt after seeing one of their own enter the transfer portal last week.Kobe Elvis is a 6-2, 170-pound guard that is transfer...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news