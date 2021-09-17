Flyers face big test at SIU
After waiting more than 650 days between games, the Dayton Flyers used a big third quarter to defeat Eastern Illinois in the 2021 season opener. Their slate doesn’t get any easier as they travel to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news