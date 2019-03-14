Flyers face Billikens in A10 Quarterfinals
After playing their way to a double bye, the Dayton Flyers open up the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday against the sixth seeded Saint Louis Billikens.The Flyers finished the regular season with 21...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news