Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 22:02:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flyers face Billikens in A10 Quarterfinals

A0kikbf9fwsrxdg6xjdz
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

After playing their way to a double bye, the Dayton Flyers open up the Atlantic 10 tournament on Friday against the sixth seeded Saint Louis Billikens.The Flyers finished the regular season with 21...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}