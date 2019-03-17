Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 21:40:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flyers face Colorado in NIT

Q2cs2tam0iwythceefxx
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

Tuesday night’s first round NIT matchup has one main storyline. Dayton will go to Colorado to face former recruit, McKinley Wright, in Boulder for an 11 p.m. tip-off.Wright was recruited and signed...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}