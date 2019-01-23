Flyers fall at home to George Mason
The Dayton Flyers fell for the first time at home in the Atlantic 10 on Wednesday, dropping a 67-63 decision to visiting George Mason.IT WAS OVER WHEN:With just over 10 seconds remaining and Dayton...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news