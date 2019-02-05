Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 22:26:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers fall at Saint Louis by 13

Ymmdcpuzhruiftchvdj5
Aaron Lewis
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The early game woes continued for Dayton on Tuesday night as they watch Saint Louis score the game’s first 10 points on their way to a 73-60 win.For most of the first half, Dayton looked like a CYO...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}