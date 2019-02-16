Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 18:46:28 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers fall by one to VCU

Xxupnp6pptj0kefcbvyf
Aaron Lewis
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The Dayton Flyers overcame a 22-point deficit, but VCU still found a way to win with a 69-68 victory on Saturday at UD Arena.IT WAS OVER WHEN:Although Marcus Evans hit the game-winning shot with si...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}