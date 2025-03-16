Flyers given a top seed in NIT

The Dayton Flyers accepted an invitation to the NIT on Sunday and will travel to Florida Atlantic to open things up on Wednesday.

Florida Atlantic, a year after being the NCAA’s darling, finished the regular season at 18-15. They were 8-5 at home on the year.

They finished 10-8 in the American, playing a tough schedule. They won a game in the conference tournament before being bounced by Tulane.

Dayton finished the regular season 22-10 after falling to Saint Joseph’s in overtime on Friday night in Washington D.C.

The winner of UD-FAU will play the winner of Chattanooga at (4) Middle Tennessee State. Other games in the Dayton region include North Alabama at (3) Bradley and Samford at George Mason (2).

The Flyers have won the NIT three times previously: 1962, 1968, and 2010. Florida Atlantic has appeared in one NIT, being blown out by Miami (FL) in 2011 when the Owls were coached by Mike Jarvis.

The game will tip-off at 7:00 PM on Wednesday and will be televised on ESPN2.