News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-17 12:57:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers head to the Siegel Center

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The fifth ranked Dayton Flyers travel to Richmond on Tuesday for a much anticipated return game at the Siegel Center with the VCU Rams.The rematch, however, may have a different feel to it this tim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}