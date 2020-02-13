News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 22:07:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers hit the road at UMass

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers hit the road for two straight games beginning with the return game with Massachusetts on Saturday.UD defeated the Minutemen a little more than a month ago at UD Arena by 28 points...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}