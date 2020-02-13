@FlyerHoops

Flyers hit the road at UMass
The Dayton Flyers hit the road for two straight games beginning with the return game with Massachusetts on Saturday.UD defeated the Minutemen a little more than a month ago at UD Arena by 28 points...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news