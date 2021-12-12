Flyers hold off Virginia Tech, 62-57
The Dayton Flyers looked in control for most of the game on Sunday against Virginia Tech, but needed a couple key plays down the stretch to hold off the Hokies, 62-57.The tone was set early for wha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news