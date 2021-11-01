Flyers host Cedarville for exhibition
Finally! Tonight marks the first time in over 600 days that the Dayton Flyers will play in front of a packed UD Arena when Cedarville comes to town.The Yellow Jackets were the first opponent UD pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news