@FlyerHoops

Flyers host Davidson looking to clinch A10
The fourth ranked Dayton Flyers return home on Friday to face Davidson with a chance to clinch the Atlantic 10 regular season title.The Flyers have the nation’s longest winning streak at 17 games, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news