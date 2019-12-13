@FlyerHoops

Flyers host Drake after a week off
After a week of final exams, the Dayton Flyers will be back on the hardwood to defend their national ranking against Drake.The Bulldogs bring with them an 8-2 record to UD Arena for a non-conferenc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news