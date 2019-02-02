Flyers host Duquesne in critical A10 showdown
It’s been years, maybe decades, since a Dayton-Duquesne meeting was as important as this one on Saturday.The Dukes are 15-6 (6-2 A10) and the Flyers are 14-7 (6-2 A10)on the season, deadlocked with...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news