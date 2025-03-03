Flyers host Saint Louis in home finale

It wasn’t easy, but Dayton came up on the right side of one of the wildest finishes of the season in a 67-66 win over
The Dayton Flyers struggled early in the game, but found a way to fight through the adversity to win 77-76 at home again
Dayton returns to UD Arena on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season series with Duquesne.The Flyers won the
The Dayton Flyers played a lot of guys in the first half and pulled away in the second half en route to a 93-76
The Dayton Flyers find themselves in a must-win situation on Wednesday night when they travel to Rose Hill Gymnasium to
It wasn’t easy, but Dayton came up on the right side of one of the wildest finishes of the season in a 67-66 win over
The Dayton Flyers struggled early in the game, but found a way to fight through the adversity to win 77-76 at home again
Dayton returns to UD Arena on Saturday afternoon to wrap up the regular season series with Duquesne.The Flyers won the