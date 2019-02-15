Flyers host VCU in rematch at UD Arena
The long awaited rematch is a little more than 24 hours away when Dayton hosts VCU on Saturday at the UD Arena.The Flyers are currently 16-8 and winners in four of their past five. They reside just...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news