Flyers hosting a pair of Rivals150 targets
The Dayton Flyers will bring in two more targets this weekend from the top of their 2025 recruiting board.Treyvon Maddox is a 6-6, 175-pound wing out of Combine Academy out of North Carolina. He av...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news