FlyerHoops - Flyers in the hunt for 2021 wing

Dayton’s coaching staff is trying to navigate the challenges of not being able to host recruits for visits during the on-going pandemic. They remain in the hunt, however, for some of the top recruits on their hot board.

Kaleb Washington ia a 6-8, 190-pound wing out of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton, Georgia. He’s currently rated a four star prospect in the Rivals150 and is ranked 90th nationally.

“He’s an effortless scorer with a three-level shot making package,” former Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans said of him in July. “His toughness has improved.”

Washington released his top 11 on September 5th and that included Arkansas, Cincinnati, Dayton, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami (FL), Missouri, San Diego State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

On Friday, he is expected to take a campus tour of the University of Dayton on Friday through admissions. He’s making the trip from Ohio to Georgia with his mother.

Players are not able to make unofficial or official visits until January, but are permitted to take campus tours through admissions, just like any other high school student.

We’ll continue to follow Kaleb Washington as well as other top 2021 targets. Stay tuned to FlyerHoops, the best in Dayton basketball recruiting coverage.