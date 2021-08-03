Flyers keeping close tabs on in-state prospects
Dayton is keeping a close eye on some of the top in-state prospects in each of the next two recruiting classes.The Flyers recently hosted a pair of 2022 recruits for open gym on the University of D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news