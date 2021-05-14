Flyers land DePaul transfer

The Dayton Flyers added yet another piece to their nationally ranked recruiting class that’s coming in for the fall.

Kobe Elvis is a 6-2, 170-pound guard that is transferred from DePaul. He is originally from Brampton, Ontario in Canada and played his freshman season for the Blue Demons.

In 2020-2021 season, he averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 rebounds. He shot 41.9% from three-point range and 42.3% from the floor.

He scored his career high of 13 points at Seton Hall and reached double figures in three games.

Since he announced his transfer at the end of March, he had been offered by Boston College, California, Clemson, Colorado State, Dayton, Drake, Grand Canyon, among others.

A little more than a month after he announced the transfer, he decided to join a highly touted recruiting class at Dayton. He verballed a week ago, but did not sign his scholarship papers until Friday.

Anthony Solomon was handling his recruitment for the Flyers, but head coach Anthony Grant took it over when Slo left for Notre Dame.

Because of the free COVID year, Elvis could have four years of eligibility remaining.

We'll continue to follow Kobe Elvis as well as other top 2021 targets.