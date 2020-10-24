FlyerHoops - Flyers land their highest ranked prospect ever

"I feel like it's the best fit," he told FlyerHoops on Saturday. "I feel like the relationship with I have with Coach Grant is special and I know it's going to be a special place."

Anthony Grant’s staff landed the biggest commitment in school history on Saturday when forward DaRon Holmes announced he’s coming to Dayton.

Holmes is a 6-9, 210-pound forward out of Montverde Academy in Florida. He averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game last season. DaRon is ranked 36th in the country and is rated a four star prospect by Rivals.com.

“I like to get out and run the floor,” he told FlyerHoops in June. “I am an athletic, skilled power forward that is versatile and creates mismatch problems for the opposing team. My goal is to listen to my coach and help the team win.”

He becomes the highest ranked recruit to commit to Dayton since Rivals.com began their national rankings. The previous highest commitment was Juwan Staten, who finished at 49th in the country in his class. Chris Wright, Juwan Staten, Scoochie Smith, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Dwayne Cohill were all four-star recruits in their respective ratings.

Originally from Goodyear, Arizona, he picked the Flyers over national power Arizona and over Marquette, a team he had officially visited before COVID.

The Flyers were ranked third in the country before the virus shutdown college basketball. Dayton’s coaches helped develop Obi Toppin into a surefire NBA Lottery Pick and the Naismith National Player of the Year. Grant was named the National Coach of the Year.

Grant’s assistant Ricardo Greer was his main recruiter and the staff held another Zoom call with Holmes on Friday night when he broke the news to them.

“I’m looking forward to developing and having a great time and also winning,” he said in June of his future college career.

The Flyers now have DaRon Holmes and Malachi Smith in the mix with Kaleb Washington making a decision on Monday and Providence, Miami (FL), and Dayton awaiting news from Rafael Castro.

We'll continue to follow the commitment of DaRon Holmes as well as other top 2021 targets.