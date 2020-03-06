News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 07:45:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers looking for history on Senior Night

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

Saturday night will mark the Senior Night for graduate student Ryan Mikesell and senior Trey Landers. The two holdovers from the Archie Miller era are two big contributors on what has been a histor...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}