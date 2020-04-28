@FlyerHoops

Flyers looking for their next Toppin
The Dayton Flyers developed Obi Toppin into the National Player of the Year. Now, when they go on the recruiting trails, they’re looking for the next guy they can develop into a future NBA Lottery pick.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news