News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 08:39:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flyers looking for their next Toppin

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers developed Obi Toppin into the National Player of the Year. Now, when they go on the recruiting trails, they’re looking for the next guy they can develop into a future NBA Lottery pick.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}