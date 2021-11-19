Flyers looking to rebound against Austin Peay
Dayton and Austin Peay enter Saturday’s affair at UD Arena with identical 1-2 records in this young season.Peay has defeated UT Sothern at home and dropped road decisions at Southern Illinois and P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news