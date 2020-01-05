@FlyerHoops

Flyers outlast Hawks, 80-67
The Dayton Flyers came in heavily favored over Saint Joseph’s, but would be challenged on Sunday. Eventually, the cream rose to the top and the Flyers won, 80-67.Saint Joseph’s held their own in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news