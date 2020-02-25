@FlyerHoops

Flyers overcome Patriots, 62-55
The Dayton Flyers clinched a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season crown with a 62-55 win over host George Mason.Dayton’s outside shot was off and allowed the Patriots to hang around. The Flyers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news