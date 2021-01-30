Flyers pull away from URI, 67-56
The Dayton Flyers overcame a near double digit deficit in the first half to turn in a double digit win over Rhode Island on Saturday, 67-56. Both teams came out of the gates trying to feel one anot...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news