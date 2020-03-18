@FlyerHoops

Flyers reach out to backcourt transfer
Schools have to be creative during these times with their recruiting efforts. It’s expected that Dayton will at least gain a single scholarship if, and when, Obi Toppin officially announces he’s go...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news