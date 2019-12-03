@FlyerHoops

Flyers run past HBU by 31
After a sluggish first 10 minutes to the game, Dayton nearly reached the century mark in a 99-68 win over Houston Baptist.A day after getting ranked for the first time in the Anthony Grant-era, the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news