Flyers scheduled to host St. Bonaventure on Sunday

After seeing their A10 opener cancelled on Thursday, the Dayton Flyers will host St. Bonaventure on Sunday to begin the new year.

The preseason Atlantic 10 favorite enters conference play with an 8-3 mark overall, but haven’t played since December 17th. Like Dayton, St. Bonaventure saw their A10 opener postponed against George Washington, but also had their non-conference finale cancelled against Northeastern. Their last outing was a common opponent between the Bonnies and Flyers with the Virginia Tech Hokies man-handling SBU, 86-49. The Flyers knocked off the Hokies at UD Arena by five.

Kyle Lofton, a preseason favorite for A10 Player of the Year, was slowed during the non-conference with an ankle injury he sustained against Coppin State at the beginning of December. In total, he missed three games including the team’s loss at Connecticut.

Lofton is averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in just over 37.3 minutes played. He’s shooting 90.9% from the free throw line, but just 33.3% from three-point range.

Jaren Holmes is actually the team's leading scorer at 15.8 per game to go with 6.6 rebounds. His shooting splits are 41.6% / 34.8% / 75.9%. Holmes leads the team with 50 assists and a little better than a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. He averages a team-high 37.9 minutes per game on a squad that really doesn’t have much depth.

Jalen Adaway is averaging 13.6 points and is the team’s top outside marksman at 40% from deep. He’s also the team’s leading rebounder at 7.6 per night. He’s a perfect 18-18 from the charity stripe on the season.

Dominick Welch is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 38.2% from the floor and 34.5% from three. His 84 three-point attempts for the season is almost double the next highest attempts on the roster.

6-10 Osun Osunniyi has been a consistent star for the Bonnies’ frontcourt and the Flyers know all about him. Dayton defeated St. Bonnie a year ago by three, but Osunniyi turned in a 10 points, 15 rebounds, and seven blocked shots performance. This season, he’s averaging 10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks.

Quadry Adams started in place of Lofton while he was injured, but has been mostly the sixth man off the bench. He’s averaging 3.8 points in just over 14 minutes of action. Other reserves include Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (4.5 ppg, 1.9 rpg) and Linton Brown (3.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg).

As a team, the Bonnies are averaging 71.5 points a contest, while allowing opponents 68.5. They have a slight advantage on the glass (35.8 to 33.9). Although a slightly better perimeter shooting team (33.3%) than Dayton (32.0%), much like the Flyers, they are much more efficient team on their two-point field goals (50.7%).

St. Bonaventure makes it difficult inside the arc, holding opponents to 46.9% on two-point field goals and blocking almost six shots a night.

With the lack of depth, Dayton’s game plan will likely be to pressure full court and wear the Bonnies down. SBU is a veteran team, though, and will look to break the press for easy baskets at the other end.

Sunday’s game will tip-off at Noon from UD Arena and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.