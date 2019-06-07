@FlyerHoops

Flyers show interest in transfer
The University of Dayton has room still available on the fall roster if they choose to use either of their two open scholarships. The most likely scenario, at this point, is to take a transfer.Cory...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news