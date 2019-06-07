News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-07 06:00:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Flyers show interest in transfer

D6zeivqzfq5upzombwv6
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The University of Dayton has room still available on the fall roster if they choose to use either of their two open scholarships. The most likely scenario, at this point, is to take a transfer.Cory...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}