FlyerHoops - Flyers showing interest in 2022 wing

Dayton’s coaching staff has been busy, whether it’s the 2021 recruiting class or beyond. The Flyers are leaving absolutely no stone unturned.

Preist Ryan was a 6-5 wing from Richmond Heights, Ohio. This past season, he helped Vincentian Academy (Pa.) to a 22-5 record and their first WPIAL title since 2011. The school shut its doors at the end of the school year due to financial reasons. As if 2020 had not been bad enough already for these kids.

Preist has the ability to play both inside-and-out, facing the basket and backing down smaller defenders. He shoots the ball well from deep and can finish near the basket with either hand.

As the sixth man for the Royals, he averaged 15 points per game off the bench.

Schools like Boston, Bryant, Charlotte, Colgate, Dayton, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross, Illinois, Massachusetts, NJIT, Old Dominion, Oregon State, Robert Morris, St. John’s, Stanford, Toledo, and others have showed interest.

Ricardo Greer is the Dayton assistant coach that is in charge of his recruitment and he has spoken to.

“Coach Greer was hoping to see me play this summer and said that he likes that I can stretch the floor and play 2-4,” he told FlyerHoops. “Being a bigger guard, I have some advantages with my versatility.”

Before the Flyers reached out, he knew that Dayton was a good school and program. He said that he watched Obi Toppin a lot this season and also has a good friend that is a freshman, guard Lukas Frazier.

He’ll be playing with All-Ohio Red next summer, assuming there is an EYBL, and is hoping to pick up some new offers and interest.

“As far as college, I’m looking for a school that can give me the best education and a basketball program that will allow me to play at the highest level and keep improving.”

We’ll continue to follow Preist Ryan as well as other top 2022 prospects. Stay tuned to FlyerHoops, the best in Dayton basketball recruiting coverage.