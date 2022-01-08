Flyers topple GW on the road
The Dayton Flyers never trailed in a much-needed 83-58 thumping of George Washington on Saturday.After getting called out after Wednesday’s one-point loss by head coach Anthony Grant, Dayton player...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news