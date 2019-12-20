@FlyerHoops

Flyers travel to Chicago to face Colorado
The Dayton Flyers are facing their toughest test since Maui on Saturday when they travel to face the Colorado Buffaloes on a neutral floor in the Chicago Legends doubleheader in Chicago, Illinois.T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news